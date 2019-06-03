Police are investigating a body that washed ashore near the Oceanside Pier Monday -- nine days after a man fell from the Oceanside Pier and became lost in the waters.

On May 25, a 20-year-old man, later identified as Paul Ventura, was hanging out with a group of friends at the pier when he tried standing on top of a railing, according to Oceanside Harbor Police Sgt. Josh Morris. He then lost his balance and fell into the ocean at around 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police Ventura was attempting to take a selfie.

Nearly six hours later, crews with the Oceanside Police Department, the Oceanside Lifeguards, and the U.S Coast Guard had yet to find Ventura and called off the search and rescue mission.

20-Year-Old Falls From Oceanside Pier

A search was called off for an Escondido man who became lost near the Oceanside Pier Saturday morning, according to the Oceanside Harbor Police. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more. (Published Saturday, May 25, 2019)

On Monday, a body washed ashore near the Oceanside Pier at around 12:30 p.m., according to Oceanside Police Department Lt. Aaron Doyle.

Crews are waiting for the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to determine if the body found Monday is the same man who fell off the pier more than a week ago.

No other information was available.

