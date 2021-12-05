Oceanside PD Launches Theft Prevention Task Force Amid Rising Smash and Grab Thefts

A spree of smash and grab crimes is hitting stores across the country and the brazen attacks couldn't be more frightening. They target large retailers, high-end boutiques, and small mom-and-pop shops.

“It's shocking and terrible and it's happening all over the place,” said Resja Bremone, Carlsbad Village employee.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While Bremone says she hasn’t heard of any smash and grab crimes in the area, she says her shop and many others in the north county haven’t been immune to theft.

“Street people and thieves, they are ruthless, they don't care who they hurt, they’re just in it for the money,” said Louis David Lytle, owner of Wave Weapon in Oceanside.

As we make our way through the holiday season, police warn theft and burglaries are expected to increase.

“Definitely during the holiday season, I get numerous calls as a patrol officer for thefts here at our stores, not just the big retail stores but also the small stores," said Oceanside Police Officer Savannah Mcinerny.

Oceanside police aim to curb crime with special operations called sticky fingers.

"We have undercover officers as well as patrol officers in uniform here at a lot of our major retail stores saturating the area,” said Mcinerny.

The task force will be in full force throughout the holiday season, working to keep retailers and their employees safe. As for shoppers, they have some tips:

"I would invite shoppers to not keep anything of value in your car, to always keep your head up in stores as well as the parking lot, and if you see something say something," said Mcinerny.