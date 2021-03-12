Oceanside Parents Warn Families After Toddler Hit With Serious Complications From MIS-C

MIS-C not an infection, but more a reaction from the child's inflammatory system that can cause fever, rash, red eyes, swelling of hands or feet and severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of kids are being sent to the hospital with life-threatening symptoms due to a inflammatory syndrome known as MIS-C, including the son of an Oceanside mother who now has a warning for families.

“I'll tell you there is an evil in this world and this is it,” said Brielle Bracey, whose son was diagnosed with MIS-C. “It is absolutely horrible.”

Kawhi Bracey, 3, is fighting for his life at Rady's Children's Hospital where he was diagnosed with the condition that causes different parts of the body can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, and kidneys, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re seeing this inflammation in kids two to six weeks after being exposed to COVID,” said Adriana Tremoulet, M.D., pediatric infectious disease physician at Rady Children’s Hospital. “The kids may not have been sick with COVID but maybe someone in the family was sick.”

Dr. Tremoulet says that since June, Rady Children's hospital has seen 67 kids diagnosed with MIS-C. Kawhi is one of them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said to seek emergency care right away if a child is having trouble breathing, has pain or pressure in their chest, is newly confused, can't stay awake, has severe abdominal pain or has bluish lips or face.

“He’s exhausted from fighting,” said Brielle Bracey. “Yesterday he slept all day except for maybe three hours. I think his little body is really tired from fighting so hard to survive and get through this.”

Kawhi and his parents were diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. Brielle experienced severe symptoms. For Devin, Kawhi's father, they were mild. And for Kawhi they were non-existent.

“The night before he was running around, hanging out with us, running up and down the halfway with his cars like nothing was wrong with him and then all of a sudden in the morning it was like night and day,” said Brielle Bracey.

The toddler woke up a month later, on March 3, with a fever of 105 degrees. Since then, he's developed rashes all over his body, inflamed lips, and his oxygen levels dropped to dangerous levels.

“He would be up for 30 minutes to an hour screaming ‘Mommy, daddy, help me. It hurts. It hurts,'” said Brielle Bracey.

Kawhi's treatment has included oxygen, a blood transfusion and steroids.

“I think he's been on over 18 medications at this point,” said Brielle Bracey.

But there are finally signs of hope. Kawhi's heart issues have improved and the toddler has regained the energy to eat.

The Bracey family shares their story in hopes of increasing awareness and in hopes that no other parent or child has to go through their nightmare.

A gofundme has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.