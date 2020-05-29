Oceanside Nurses to Protest Alleged Mismanagement Outside Tri-City Medical Center

Nurses at Tri-City Medical Center will voice their concerns about what they are calling unsafe conditions and mismanagement during a protest on Friday outside the hospital.

The Oceanside-based nurses and community supporters will speak out against the facility’s Chief Nurse Executive, Barbara Vogelsang, who they say has failed to safely staff the intensive care unit, took away break nurses and has not provided staff with vital resources.

In August of 2019, nurses at Tri-City presented a vote of “No Confidence” in Vogelsang’s management. They say she has not provided breaks or rapid response team nurses, according to the Tri-City California Nurses Association.

Previously, staff at the medical center have spoken at board meetings about their concerns and met with the hospital’s CEO. Now, nurses will hold a demonstration outside the facility to demand the resources they said they lack and safe staffing.

The hospital said in a statement to NBC 7 it's patient and employee safety is crucial.

"Tri-City Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality patient care and values the contributions of every team member. Patient and employee safety remain paramount during these unprecedented times and Tri-City continues to meet and exceed all applicable patient safety regulations."

The protest is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.