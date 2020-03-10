Oceanside Makes Top 20 List for Happiest Cities in the U.S.

We all know San Diego County is a wonderful place to live, but one city in the county is being recognized as one of the happiest in the country.

Oceanside is the 17th happiest city in the U.S., according to a new survey by WalletHub. The study looked at 182 cities across the country. Each city's happiness was assessed based on 30 categories including depression rate, income-growth rate, and average leisure time spent per day.

Here is a list of the top 20: