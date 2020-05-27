Oceanside Lifeguards Recieve 4 New Beach Wheelchairs

The Oceanside Lifeguard Division was given four new beach wheelchairs to help out disabled beachgoers.

The State Coastal Conservancy donated the four beach wheelchairs and storage shed after the Oceanside lifeguards said their old chairs had fallen in disrepair one-by-one.

Thank you to @ca_coastal for the generous support for our free Beach Wheelchair Program in #Oceanside! With your help, Lifeguards were able to purchase four new beach chairs for visitor use and a shed to house them.

T H A N K Y O U! #OceansideCA #Oceanside #BeachAccess4All pic.twitter.com/EXX0wIidSd — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) May 27, 2020

"The Oceanside Lifeguards would like to thank the State Coastal Conservancy for their generous financial support of this program," Oceanside Lifeguards said.

Th new chairs and the shed will be located at the Junior Lifeguard Facility on Pacific Street.