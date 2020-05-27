OCEANSIDE

Oceanside Lifeguards Recieve 4 New Beach Wheelchairs

The beach wheelchairs will be used by disabled beachgoers free of charge

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The Oceanside Lifeguard Division was given four new beach wheelchairs to help out disabled beachgoers.

The State Coastal Conservancy donated the four beach wheelchairs and storage shed after the Oceanside lifeguards said their old chairs had fallen in disrepair one-by-one.

"The Oceanside Lifeguards would like to thank the State Coastal Conservancy for their generous financial support of this program," Oceanside Lifeguards said.

Th new chairs and the shed will be located at the Junior Lifeguard Facility on Pacific Street.

