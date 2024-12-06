Oceanside Kindercare teacher's killer convicted of murder in second trial

A man who opened fire on a car in Oceanside, leaving a young teacher dead, was sentenced Thursday to 60 years to life in state prison, though that sentence will be served at the same time as an 89-year-to-life sentence the man is already serving for other charges in the case.

Vicente Huerta, 27, was found guilty in two separate trials for the June 4, 2022, shooting that killed 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco.

Chelsea Pacheco taught 2-year-olds at KinderCare in Oceanside, according to coworkers.

In the first trial, Huerta was convicted of firing at an occupied vehicle, as well as firearm and gang-related allegations, and was sentenced to 89 years to life in prison. That jury deadlocked 11-1 on a murder charge, but a second jury convicted Huerta of second-degree murder and a gun allegation. The 60-year-to-life term imposed Thursday will be served concurrently with the previous 89-year-to-life sentence.

According to Oceanside police, Pacheco and others were in a car at about 11:30 a.m. when the driver got into an argument with Huerta, who was a pedestrian near the intersection of Grant and Division streets.

Huerta opened fire as the car drove off, police said.

Pacheco, who was sitting in the backseat, was shot. Her friends apparently didn't realize she had been shot, OPD Lt. Taurino Valdovinos told NBC 7 in 2022.

"The reporting party advised their friend was having a panic attack and was having difficulty breathing," Valdovinos said. "Officers arrived and located a 22-year-old female who was not breathing. Officers provided medical aid until medics arrived and transported her to Tri-City Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased."

Huerta was arrested in Mexico about two months later.

Colleagues said Pacheco was a teacher at KinderCare in Oceanside, known affectionately to students as "Ms. Chelsea." A GoFundMe page created by of her co-workers described Pacheco as "a beloved teacher" and "the sweetest, most lovable person you could ever meet with a big heart! She had so much love for each student and family she came across with at the school. She always came to work with a bright smile on her face ready to spread joy and laughter throughout the school."