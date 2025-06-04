Proposed Oceanside housing development draws pushback from neighbors

A housing development in Oceanside got the green light from the planning commission, but many people living near the project want it stopped.

The developer wants to put 35 single-family homes on a 4 1/2-acre piece of land, near where Interstate 5 meets state Route 78.

The proposed site for the Pacific Lagoon project, which overlooks Buena Vista Lagoon, is nestled in an established neighborhood of mostly single-family homes with sizable yards.

“We’re in kind of a rural area, and we don’t have the ability to account for that type of density traveling on our roads,” neighbor Bob Ashton said.

Ashton and other neighbors living on or near Kelly Street, which is the only entrance and exit to the development, say it’s simply too many homes.

“Adding 35 homes in such a small area is going to fully change the neighborhood," Kelly Street homeowner Heidi Phillips said.

They are concerned the about parking, traffic and the impact on the surrounding beauty.

“I am very in tune with nature, so when I found the lagoon, it was something that I felt close to nature. I don’t want to see that go away," Kelly Street renter Anastacia Lauren said.

Lauren shared a photo of the project notice sign. It was pulled out and thrown to the ground. The patience in the area is being tested.

“I didn’t see who it did it, but people are mad about this project,” Lauren said.

The project includes 35 single family homes — mostly two story but some three story closer to the bottom of the slope. Six of those are dedicated to low- to middle-income families selling for between $200,000 and $500,000. The rest will be sold at market value, around $1 million.

Project developer Steve Sheldon says he’s listening to community concerns. One of those is a longstanding problem with heavy and fast-moving traffic at the intersection of Cassidy and Soto streets just about a quarter mile from the project. Sheldon says he told the city on Monday that he would pay the cost of a four-way stop there.

"Just something that was asked for that we thought we should do," Sheldon said.

Sheldon says the project is low to middle density and appropriate for that area between big box stores and estate homes. Also, each unit has ample parking.

“In this project, there are four spaces per home," Sheldon said. "We are almost double the requirements of city code. I am very comfortable the parking is going to be more than sufficient."

Oceanside, like other San Diego County communities, has a quota of affordable housing to meet by 2029. While Sheldon says his homes will be affordable to working people, neighbors fear new state density bonus laws are working against them.

“The cities need to say enough is enough and not accept that state bill and be strong armed by the state,“ Ashton said.

The planning commission recommendation will be under consideration by the full city council at its June 18 meeting.