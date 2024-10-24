Oceanside

Oceanside house fire may have started from lithium-ion battery, fire officials say

NBC 7

A possible lithium-ion battery fire was extinguished in a home's garage by the Oceanside Fire Department, authorities said Thursday.

Flames from a 600 block of Tangier Court garage was spotted by a neighbor and the first fire engine arrived within five minutes, the OFD said in a statement.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The home's occupants were evacuated and its electricity was shut off, the statement said.

An OFD investigator was on the scene trying to find the cause of the fire.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oceanside
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us