Oceanside house fire may have started from lithium-ion battery, fire officials say

A possible lithium-ion battery fire was extinguished in a home's garage by the Oceanside Fire Department, authorities said Thursday.
Flames from a 600 block of Tangier Court garage was spotted by a neighbor and the first fire engine arrived within five minutes, the OFD said in a statement.
The home's occupants were evacuated and its electricity was shut off, the statement said.
An OFD investigator was on the scene trying to find the cause of the fire.
