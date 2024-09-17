Frontwave Arena opens, kicking off new era of sports and entertainment in Oceanside

A night of high energy dance routines synchronized to pulsating pop music helped to usher in a new sports and entertainment arena in Oceanside.

People were literally flipping out, doing cartwheels and other gym moves as they waited to see the Gold Over America Tour or GOAT, starring gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

“I like Simone because she’s good at flipping and does impossible stuff,” said 9-year-old Ariana Hawkins who turned a cartwheel while in line waiting to get into the show.

Maya Chevalier, 6, was doing gymnastics routines in line with her sister, Abby.

“Her moves are very nice," Maya said. "I wonder about how does she get that amount of air?"

“When I grow up, I want to be just like her,” Abby said, referring to Biles.

The show at Oceanside’s new Frontwave Arena marks a night of firsts that include opening night for the sports and entertainment venue.

“It’s going to be very healthy for the city," Maria Schmidt said.

The $85 million facility is aiming to host more than 100 events a year. It's off to a good start with the GOAT show and being the new home to the Sockers indoor soccer team and the LA Clippers new G-League basketball team.

"It’s great for the city to be more of a sports city. Like when the Chargers were here, it was great,” Nick Ramirez said.

In addition to local brewery named concessions, like Cutwater, and easily changed floor space, the arena seats 5,000 people. It can be adjusted up to 7,500 for concerts and sporting events.

It's a smaller, intimate setting that Josh Alias, the Frontwave CEO, says provides a home-team advantage.

“Our goal is to make sure that we do have a distinct home-field advantage and, you know, as you walk through the bowl and through the floor, the seats are right on top of the action. That creates this environment of no bad seats," Alias said.

After breaking ground in 2021, the arena's grand opening already has locals opening their wallets.

“I've already bought tickets here and for a preseason Clippers’ game," one Oceanside resident said.

Now, sports fans from surrounding cities are wondering if the allure of the arena could intrigue one of the relocated San Diego teams to come back.

“Maybe the Clippers will come explore the market and say, 'I’m tired of sharing with the LA Lakers. Let's have our own place and fan base.' That would be a great time," Ramirez said.

Next month, the arena will kick off a series of events from basketball games to concerts that include Cake and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.