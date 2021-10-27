Oceanside Firefighters Respond to Hazmat Incident at Oceanside Senior Living Facility

Firefighters and hazmat officials are investigating an "unknown irritant" in the air reported at a senior facility in Oceanside Wednesday night.

Oceanside Police Department Lt. McKean said the initial call was for a gas leak at the Oceanside Silvercrest Residence on Lake Boulevard, but when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found an "unknown irritant" in the air.

The San Diego County Hazardous Materials Division was called in to investigate.

Residents of the second floor of the facility were evacuated and other residents in the building are being sheltered in place, said Jake Minger, with the Salvation Army.

The Oceanside Fire Department is at the scene.

No other information was available.

