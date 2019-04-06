Two Injured as Fire Burns Two Oceanside Buildings

Two people were injured as two buildings in Oceanside caught fire just after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Red flames and thick grey smoke could be seen coming from the roof of one of the buildings as crews responded to the scene near Division Street.

White smoke engulfed the second building, according to video obtained by NBC 7.

“I just watched this smog and heard some kind of explosions,” said resident Jose Barbosa. “I come out and saw a guy inside running around with fire on his back. Everyone was scared.”

Barbosa told NBC 7 there were “only a couple people inside” the building he was in.

Alfredo Muruato has lived in the same home for 23 years. He evacuated safely with his dog, Bosco, but said his son sustained minor injuries.

Muruato said he doesn’t know what will happen to his house.

The structure fires that began were “fully involved,” the Oceanside Fire Department said.

“The house right next to it -- and they were smelling the fire,” resident Ramon Uribe told NBC 7. “All I saw was the fire, and I heard the poppings. I heard a bunch of popping, crackling.”

Uribe, his girlfriend, and his mother then evacuated the building.

“Everything started getting on fire -- from the apartment back wall started rising up to the roof,” Uribe said.

The two people injured were transported to the University of California, San Diego Health Regional Burn Center. Officials said the injuries were minor.

The fire departments from Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, and Camp Pendleton responded. The Oceanside Police Department and San Diego Gas and Electric also assisted.

No other information was available.

