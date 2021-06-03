Oceanside Father Mourns 3 Daughters Killed in Crash While on Vacation in Idaho

An Oceanside father is working to bring three of his daughters back home after they were killed in a Memorial Day weekend crash while on vacation in Idaho.

Santiago Rojas, father to Melissa Rojas-Carrasco, 26, Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco, 22, and Priscila Rojas-Carrasco, 16, said his girls never made it to their destination. They, along with one of the girls' boyfriends, were riding northbound on Highway 95 near Marsing, about 35 miles west of Boise, Idaho, when they collided head-on with a pickup truck. The boyfriend, Juan Pabli Farias, 22, of Vacaville, California, also died in the crash.

A fourth member of the Rojas-Carrasco family, an older sister to the three girls, was traveling close by in another car at the time of the crash. Rojas said the elder sister recognized the mangled car and realized her sisters were involved in a terrible accident.

Idaho State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. For now, Rojas isn't worried about who's at fault. He said he just wants to bring his daughters back home to Oceanside so he can lay them to rest.

He described the sisters as good daughters, responsible and kind.

Melissa Rojas-Carrasco was a recent college graduate studying film in Los Angeles, Jasmin was studying medicine in Sacramento, and Priscila Rojas-Carrasco was a standout 10th grader at Oceanside High School, according to their father.

Oceanside High School Principal Kenneth Wright confirmed the loss of Priscila Rojas-Carrasco in a letter sent to the school community Wednesday. Wright said the older sisters she was riding with also went to OHS.

"There are no words to describe this tragic loss," Wright wrote, in part.

Wright said the district's Crisis Response Team will be on the campus throughout the week to support students and staff.

On Thursday, a Response Team member told NBC 7 that in addition to providing counseling services for students and staff, the team was partnering with the Oceanside Unified School District and the Rojas-Carrasco family to provide direct support.

"What you saw today was us delivering groceries, and that's what we'll be doing the whole month. We want to provide love with care," Paul Pao Pao said.

Two adults and a 16-year-old in the pickup truck involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Two were air-lifted to area hospitals and a third was taken via ambulance.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.