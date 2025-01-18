Oceanside

Suspect arrested for alleged fatal road rage shooting in Oceanside

Pele Fuifui, who was paroled in 2019 after serving 23 years in prison for a San Diego homicide, was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of first-degree murder.

By City News Service

Chula_Vista_City_Council_Votes_to_Increase_Sales_Tax.jpg

A man who was paroled six years ago for murder was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another man at an Oceanside intersection this week in a fit of road rage, authorities reported Friday.

Pele Fuifui, 51, was taken into custody in Orange County on Thursday for allegedly gunning down 34-year-old Justin Bazan of Vista at College Boulevard and Olive Drive about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"The incident appears to have stemmed from a road-rage incident," OPD Detective Sgt. Dave Estrada said Friday.

Fuifui, who was paroled in 2019 after serving 23 years in prison for a San Diego homicide, was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

OceansideCrime and Courts
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us