Oceanside Farmers Market Returns With Focus On Safety

The Oceanside Farmers Market, a source of fresh, local produce for many residents, reopened with modifications on Thursday to adhere to the county's social distancing regulations.

The farmers market has been closed since about mid-March, when the County's Public Health Order was modified to prohibit large gatherings.

But starting Thursday, the market will return to Pier View Way with its normal schedule of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly, though it will look a little different, the MainStreet Oceanside Association said. The market will now operate in three separate sections in order to accommodate social distancing requirements under the current San Diego County Public Health Order.

If you plan to attend the farmers market. Here's what to expect:

Only 50 people will be allowed in each of the three sections at a time for a total of 150 people.

Farmers will pre-package their food and guests will be asked to look but not touch. When you find something you like, tell the vendor and they will grab it for you.

Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required

Leave your pets at home. They're not allowed inside the farmers market.

There will be no samples.

Cashless payments are strongly recommended.

Because of the limited number of people allowed inside, only send one shopper from your household to the market to minimize the number of people on-site.

If you're sick, stay home.

More information on the Oceanside Farmers Market can be found here.

The Oceanside Farmers Market's procedures are similar to those successfully being utilized at other farmers markets across the county.