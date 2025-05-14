Oceanside Chamber Hosts 24th Annual Armed Forces Day Operation Appreciation Honoring Military Families on May 17

The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce invites the local community to come together at the iconic Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 11AM to 4PM, for a heartfelt tribute to the courageous active-duty military personnel and their families stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and neighboring military installations.

Held annually on Armed Forces Day, Operation Appreciation returns for its 24th year, continuing a cherished tradition that began in 2002 in honor of Camp Pendleton’s 60th anniversary. With the exception of a brief pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this vibrant, family-friendly event has united the Oceanside community in celebrating and honoring the invaluable service and sacrifice of our military heroes.

The event opens at 11:00 AM with a special ceremony featuring remarks from Brigadier General Nick Brown, Congressman Mike Levin, Senator Catherine Blakespear, County Supervisor Jim Desmond, and Mayor Esther Sanchez. Each speaker will offer heartfelt messages of appreciation and solidarity with military families.

Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, a Fun Zone with nonstop excitement for children and families, a live DJ, and hands-on crafts and activities.

To access the Military Food Center and participate in the Fun Zone, military members and their families must present valid active-duty Military ID cards.

“This event is about more than just a celebration—it’s about creating a space where service members can relax, connect, and truly feel the appreciation of the community they serve,” said Scott Ashton, CEO of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. “We’re honored to continue this meaningful tradition.”

The success of Operation Appreciation is made possible through the generous support of dozens of local businesses, sponsors, and community partners, all of whom help ensure this annual tribute remains a memorable and meaningful experience for those who serve.

For more information, visit www.oceansideoperationappreciation.com.