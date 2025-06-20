Oceanside

Oceanside canyon killer in custody, says OPD

Osvaldo Sixtos Lopez, 36, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion gunning down 38-year-old Malietoa Rasmussen, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

By City News Service

Oceanside-Police-032316
NBC 7

A suspect was behind bars Friday for allegedly murdering a man who was found fatally shot two weeks ago in an Oceanside canyon.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an apparent gunshot victim off the 400 block of Country Club Lane late on the morning of June 7 found Rasmussen mortally wounded in a gorge, OPD Lt. Michael Provence said. The Oceanside resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez was taken into custody following a search of his home in the 1600 block of Kraft Street in Oceanside, Provence said.

Police have released no suspected motive for the shooting and have not disclosed the nature of the relationship, if any, between the victim and suspect.

Lopez was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

