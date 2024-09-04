Oceanside

Oceanside police arrest 2 men suspected in baseball bat attack

The incident is believed to be a gang-motivated crime, according to the Oceanside Police Department

By Danielle Smith and Omari Fleming

Two men suspected of attacking people with baseball bats in Oceanside last month have been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The incident that happened in the 1400 block of North Harbor Drive at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 17 is believed to be a gang-motivated crime, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Witnesses say two people with bandanas covering their faces were assaulting several men with bats, according to the department. The suspects then left in a vehicle.

“I heard a clang when the bat made contact with the head,” a man who NBC 7 is calling "Peter" said. He did not want to be identified due to his safety. "I see a crowd of people and a gentleman with a bandana and a backward hat and metal bat and see him swing and hit a person in the head. Then people started running."

Multiple victims were taken to the hospital with various injuries, the department said.

During an investigation, gang detectives with the department identified five people as suspects in the incident, OPD said. Police say they found two of them, Jorge L. Perez of Vista and Pablo F. Gonzalez of Oceanside, in Vista and took them into custody on Tuesday.

Perez and Gonzalez were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, police said.

The department is still looking for the three other suspects and asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Gang Crimes Unit at 760-435-4264.

