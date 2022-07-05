point loma heights

Ocean Beach Skateboarder Hospitalized After Getting T-boned By Prius on 4th of July

SDPD says man failed to stop at a stop sign in Point Loma

By City News Service

A man on a skateboard was seriously injured after failing to yield to oncoming traffic in Point Loma Heights, police said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old victim was riding south on Guizot Street at a "high rate of speed" when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 27- year-old man in a Toyota Prius, who was heading west on the cross street, Orchard Avenue, around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The skateboarder was taken to a hospital and had a broken arm. Alcohol was not a factor, according to police.

