San Diego Gas & Electric said 510 customers lost power in the Ocean Beach area around 5:30 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

The power outage is affecting those in Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, Point Loma, Midway and Lindbergh Field.

SDG&E estimated power will be restored around 9:30 p.m.

Please check the SDG&E Outage Map for the latest updates.