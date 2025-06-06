Investigators identify man shot by police and officer who fired gun in Ocean Beach

A 32-year-old man who was fatally shot by a San Diego police officer last week was identified Friday along with the officer involved.

Around 9:15 a.m. on May 31, an officer was dispatched to a welfare check of a man who allegedly made suicidal statements while blocking traffic in the 4400 block of Coronado Avenue in San Diego, according to a report from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, an additional responding agency.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The responding officer called for additional units to assist shortly after arriving on the scene, the agency said.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect, identified as Jacob Lyle Epple, entered a small-black sedan and drove away, prompting a pursuit through surface streets in Ocean Beach. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Ebers Street and Bermuda Avenue when the black sedan collided with a black Jeep.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

San Diego Police shot and killed a man after a police chase near the intersection of Bermuda Avenue and Ebers Street. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry has the details.

The suspect then exited the vehicle, made additional suicidal statements and approached officers while wielding a knife, officials said.

San Diego Police Officer Yosgart Miranda, a two-year patrolman at the Western Division, shot multiple rounds that struck Epple, in the 4700 block of Bermuda Avenue, the agency said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on Epple until paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly afterward, sheriff's officials said.

According to officials, no officers were injured, but the driver of the Jeep complained of pain. She declined medical treatment.

The motivation of the shooting was under investigation while detectives gather evidence, interview witnesses and examine the circumstances.

Personnel from the FBI was also monitoring the investigation, officials said.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, after hours at 858-868-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.