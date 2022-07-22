Ocean Beach Pier ‘Has Reached the End of Its Useful Life.' So, What's Next?

The iconic Ocean Beach Pier’s days may be numbered. The pier recently underwent multi-million-dollar repairs that included fixing two piles damaged during storms. However, a city of San Diego spokesperson said, “After 56 years of exposure to a harsh marine environment and climate change increasing the frequency of storm events and rising sea levels, the pier has reached the end of its useful life.”

Past estimates from the city suggested it would cost upwards of $65 million to replace the pier.

The city spokesperson said San Diego has “initiated a capital project to replace the pier. The project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase, an early step in a long process.”

There’s no timetable for when (or if) demolition or construction would begin. The spokesperson said a task force would begin work this year on formulating those plans. A plan could be developed by the Spring of 2023.

“Every little penny is worth it to fix that,” Jennifer Adkison said while pointing at the pier.

Another person suggested the city should simply repair the pier a little at a time so that there was always something there.

“They tear everything down and then never replace it,” said Maryam Liebmann.

“As much as I’d hate to see it shut down for that long, it’s necessary,” said Daniel Macias as he fished off the very end of the pier. “To not have this pier would just be devastating.”