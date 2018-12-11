The Ocean Beach Pier temporarily closed Tuesday morning for “safety challenges” following high surf and tide, according to lifeguards with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The surrounding waves could reach up to 6 feet, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Lifeguards said the water may “come up over the pier,” but shouldn’t damage the structures.

There is also a high rip current risk, NWS said, but it should subside by Wednesday.

The closure took effect at around 10:45 a.m.

SDFD didn’t say when the pier will reopen at this time.