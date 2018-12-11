OB Pier Closes as High Surf, Tide Poses 'Safety Challenges': SDFD - NBC 7 San Diego
OB Pier Closes as High Surf, Tide Poses 'Safety Challenges': SDFD

By Andrew Johnson

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    The Ocean Beach Pier temporarily closed Tuesday morning for “safety challenges” following high surf and tide, according to lifeguards with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

    The surrounding waves could reach up to 6 feet, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

    Lifeguards said the water may “come up over the pier,” but shouldn’t damage the structures.

    There is also a high rip current risk, NWS said, but it should subside by Wednesday.

    The closure took effect at around 10:45 a.m.

    SDFD didn’t say when the pier will reopen at this time.

      

