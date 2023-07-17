Ocean Beach Pier closes again, briefly, for maintenance

The city of San Diego has once again closed the Ocean Beach Pier -- which was reopened for a few weeks after being closed for the first half of the year.

This time, the pier was closed so city workers can fix damage to the pump station, which was caused by winter storms earlier this year. The pier was expected to reopen Tuesday and will remain open as work on the pump station continues through the end of the week, the city said.

The pier was closed for six months starting on Jan. 6, because of winter storm damage. The city decided to wait until after the winter storm season ended before reopening it, officials said.

It was finally reopened to the public on July 1, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend and one day ahead of the 57th anniversary of the pier's grand opening.

A consultant was also hired to assess the damage and determined in May that while storms caused minor damage to the pier's railings and pump station, the pier itself was structurally safe.

Crews repaired the pier's facilities and railings, and continued working on the pump station.

Restrooms will remain closed until the pump station repairs are finished, according to the city.