San Diego

Ocean Beach Pier closes again, briefly, for maintenance

The pier was closed for six months starting on Jan. 6 because of winter storm damage and other factors

By Christina Bravo and City News Service

A closed Ocean Beach Pier in June 2023.
NBC 7

The city of San Diego has once again closed the Ocean Beach Pier -- which was reopened for a few weeks after being closed for the first half of the year.

This time, the pier was closed so city workers can fix damage to the pump station, which was caused by winter storms earlier this year. The pier was expected to reopen Tuesday and will remain open as work on the pump station continues through the end of the week, the city said.

The pier was closed for six months starting on Jan. 6, because of winter storm damage. The city decided to wait until after the winter storm season ended before reopening it, officials said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It was finally reopened to the public on July 1, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend and one day ahead of the 57th anniversary of the pier's grand opening.

Ocean Beach Pier reopens ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

A consultant was also hired to assess the damage and determined in May that while storms caused minor damage to the pier's railings and pump station, the pier itself was structurally safe.

Local

San Diego 4 hours ago

90-degree temps possible for much of San Diego County as heat wave persists

comic-con 11 hours ago

How Hollywood's strikes could impact San Diego Comic-Con

Crews repaired the pier's facilities and railings, and continued working on the pump station.

Restrooms will remain closed until the pump station repairs are finished, according to the city.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoOcean BeachOcean Beach Pier
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us