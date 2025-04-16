A man is recovering in the hospital after what he described as a brutal stabbing attack in Ocean Beach over the weekend.

Sunday night began with Christopher Abrahamsen and some of his friends playing their guitars when they went to urinate outside. At that point is where he said the night took a turn for the worse.

“Literally the next thing I know, mid-pee, I look over, and she’s got a knife in him. There were no words or no provocation. There was no exchange. She walks right up and put a knife in his chest,” Abrahamsen said.

He says he quickly became the next victim.

“I said, 'What the F…,' and as soon as I said that, she just took the knife out of him and put it in me, like it was so quick,” he said.

Abrahamsen then grabbed the suspect’s wrist and began pleading with her, asking her not to kill him and saying he has a 12-year-old daughter.

He was able to pull the knife out of his chest and the suspect fled, according to Abrahamsen.

He went on a brief chase before he called 911. When first responders arrived, they began helping before transporting him to the hospital, according to Abrahamsen.

As he continues his recovery process, Abrahamsen stressed why he has a desire to continue on the path to recovery.

“Oh man, I’m going to hug my dog and my daughter man as soon as I can get in front of my daughter and tell her I love her,” Abrahamsen said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers.