Beach Closures

Ocean Beach Dog Beach Reopened; Beach Advisory in Effect for These San Diego Beaches

Bacteria levels at these beaches may cause illnesses

By City News Service

Dog Beach 10

The San Diego River Outlet at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach was reopened Sunday after health officials determined that recent water quality samples met state health standards.

Beaches elsewhere remained under an advisory that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and may cause illness. They include Tidelands Park in Coronado, Shelter Island, La Jolla Cove, North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay, and Children's Pool in La Jolla.

The Tijuana Slough Shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Imperial Beach remained closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call 619-338-2073.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Beach ClosuresOcean BeachDog Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us