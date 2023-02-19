Ocean Beach Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider, Closes Roads

A motorcycle rider died after crashing at West Point Loma Boulevard and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in Ocean Beach Sunday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The collision closed southbound lanes at 2600 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. between Nimitz Boulevard and West Point Loma Boulevard for several hours following the crash, SDPD tweeted.

Due to a major injury collision, southbound 2600 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, between Nimitz Blvd & West Point Loma Blvd, will be closed for several hours. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternative route. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 20, 2023

The rider crashed around 4:04 p.m. and may have lost control, hit a curb and crashed, according to Officer John Buttle.

Both SDPF and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the crash.