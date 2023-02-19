Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider, Closes Roads

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

A motorcycle rider died after crashing at West Point Loma Boulevard and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in Ocean Beach Sunday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The collision closed southbound lanes at 2600 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. between Nimitz Boulevard and West Point Loma Boulevard for several hours following the crash, SDPD tweeted.

The rider crashed around 4:04 p.m. and may have lost control, hit a curb and crashed, according to Officer John Buttle.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Both SDPF and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the crash.

This article tagged under:

Ocean BeachSan Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us