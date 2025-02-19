OC firefighters airlift horse to safety after it falls down a ravine

A horse that fell down a ravine and got stuck in San Juan Capistrano was rescued thanks to some aerial assistance by firefighters on Tuesday.

The Orange County Fire Authority said crews were called after a horse named Deuce and its rider were stuck following a fall. Thankfully, both were unharmed, but the pair could not climb the steep slope they slipped from.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters cleared a pathway up the slope to guide the horse out, but the equine was uncooperative. That led crews to another idea – executing an aerial rescue.

Crews called an experienced veterinarian to the scene and were able to sedate the horse. Once it was safe to do so, firefighters placed the horse on a specialized harness and were able to lift it to safety and out of the ravine, OCFA said. Firefighters then set Deuce down at The Shea Center for recovery.