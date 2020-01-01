OB Pier Closes as High Surf Advisory Approaches

The Ocean Beach Pier closed Wednesday as the region gears up for a high surf advisory, according to lifeguards with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The high surf advisory will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday and last through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Surf will reach seven to 10 feet along the coast of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. The highest sets will occur south of Encinitas.

“SDFD lifeguards have closed the OB Pier because of high surf, which has continued to build throughout the day,” SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz wrote NBC 7 in an email.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the surf will be high down the entire coastline.

“I’ve been talking about the high surf pretty much all week, now it’s here,” Parveen said.

Toward the end of the week, Parveen estimated waves to reach nine to 10 feet. Even though the surf will peak Thursday afternoon, waves are expected to remain elevated all weekend, NWS said.

Rip currents will stay high throughout that time as well, she added.