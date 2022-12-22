holidays

San Diego County Nursery Giving Away Free Christmas Trees on Thursday *

Oceanside and Carmel Valley's locations of Moon Valley Nurseries will participate in the giveaway

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC 5 News

Oh, Christmas tree, oh, Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches? Some lucky San Diegans can see for themselves as Moon Valley Nurseries prepares for a giveaway Thursday.

The nursery chain announced two locations in San Diego County will be participating in the giveaway – Oceanside and Carmel Valley. As part of the giving spirit, Moon Valley Nurseries said it decided to make the generous gesture as a thank you to its customers and communities.

Holidays

king tides 5 hours ago

King Tides For the Holidays: Exceptionally High Tides Could Bring Flooding to San Diego Ahead of Christmas

Inflation 22 hours ago

How Inflation Has Hiked Holiday Dinner Food Prices: A Visual Guide

Christmas trees will be given out until supplies last at participating locations. The Oceanside location's address is 3232 Oceanside Blvd., and the Carmel Valley location is 13650 Carmel Valley Rd.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For more information on the deal, or for more information on Moon Valley Nurseries, click here

* While supplies last — Ed.

This article tagged under:

holidaysSan Diego CountyOCEANSIDECarmel Valleyfree
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us