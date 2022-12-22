San Diego County Nursery Giving Away Free Christmas Trees on Thursday *

Oh, Christmas tree, oh, Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches? Some lucky San Diegans can see for themselves as Moon Valley Nurseries prepares for a giveaway Thursday.

The nursery chain announced two locations in San Diego County will be participating in the giveaway – Oceanside and Carmel Valley. As part of the giving spirit, Moon Valley Nurseries said it decided to make the generous gesture as a thank you to its customers and communities.

Christmas trees will be given out until supplies last at participating locations. The Oceanside location's address is 3232 Oceanside Blvd., and the Carmel Valley location is 13650 Carmel Valley Rd.

* While supplies last — Ed.