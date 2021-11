The National Weather Service is cautioning San Diegans about dense fog through Tuesday morning.

The Dense Fog Advisory was issued for coastal areas in San Diego and Orange counties until 10 .a.m, Tuesday, according to the NWS.

⚠️ A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for San Diego and Orange County Coastal areas through 10 AM Tuesday ⚠️ dense fog will reduce visibility below 1/4 mile at times. Please use caution if traveling this afternoon through tomorrow morning!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/eY1Dc2hRRB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 15, 2021

Visibility drops significantly under dense fog, especially on the roadway. The NWS said drivers will have trouble seeing past a quarter-mile.

A spokesperson for San Diego International Airport said as of 6:30 p.m., the fog was not causing flight delays.