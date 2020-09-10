Number of Suicides in San Diego County Decreased in 2019 to 429

On National Suicide Awareness Day, San Diego County reported Thursday that the number of people who died from suicide in the region decreased last year.

In the 2019 San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council's 2020 Report to the Community, 429 people died from suicide, 36 fewer than the 465 suicide deaths in 2018.

The annual report provides a comprehensive look at suicide in the region and brings together data from multiple sources for the years 2015 through 2019.

Other findings in the report include the suicide rate per 100,000 population dropped to 12.8 in 2019 from 13.9 in 2018. The 2019 suicide rate for the state was 11 and 14.5 for the nation. Additionally, emergency department discharges due to self-inflicted injury increased slightly to 3,163 in 2018, the most recent year available, compared to 3,091 in 2017. The percentage of suicide crisis calls, as opposed to calls about other mental health issues to the county's Access and Crisis Line saw an increase from 47.6% in 2018 to 55.6% in 2019.

According to a county statement, "The great majority of people who die by suicide show warning signs. Knowing how to spot them and what you can do may help save a life."

Signs include talking of hurting or killing oneself, a recent divorce, separation or stress on family, loss of health, loss of job, home or personal security, increased alcohol or drug use, isolation from family and friends or daring or risk-taking behavior.

The Access and Crisis Line is at 888-724-7240, seven days a week and

24 hours a day with multiple languages available.