transportation

NTSB flags Coronado Bridge as one of 68 in US in need of risk assessment

The vulnerability assessment is to determine the risk of bridge collapse from a vessel collision.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Audra Stafford

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is calling for a vulnerability assessment of 68 bridges across 19 states, including the Coronado Bridge, a year after a massive vessel hit and caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland.

The NTSB identified bridges built before the safety guidance was established in the 90s that did not have a current vulnerability assessment, and the Coronado Bridge is one of them. It was built in the 1960s.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The vulnerability assessment is to determine the risk of bridge collapse from a vessel collision, the NTSB said in a release.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

In California, seven bridges, most of them in San Francisco, are recommended for vulnerability assessments.

Here is a list:

  • Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
  • Carquinez Bridge
  • Benicia-Martinez Bridge
  • Antioch Bridge
  • San Mateo-Hayward Bridge
  • Coronado Bridge
  • Golden Gate Bridge

The NTSB says the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) had failed to perform recommended risk assessments.

Local

San Diego County Sheriff's Department 4 hours ago

Homicide investigators called after body found in grave at Valley Center home

Things to do 4 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: San Diego Latino Film Festival, Kelsea Ballerini and more

“Had they ran the calculation on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the MDOT would have been aware that the bridge was almost 30 times greater than the risk threshold set for critical, essential bridges,” said Jennifer Homendy with the NTSB.

Caltrans owns the Coronado Bridge. The agency said it's evaluating the report and declined to comment until it has had time to assess the NTSB recommendations.

This article tagged under:

transportationCoronado
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us