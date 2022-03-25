Now Hiring: SDSO Hosting Open House Recruitment Event

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) is hosting an open house recruitment event on Friday in hopes of filling several roles that are currently available.

From 2 to 6 p.m., job seekers can head to the Sheriff’s Department Administration Building to discuss open positions, learn more about careers in different departments and meet staff personnel. At this time, SDSO is looking to hire cadets, vocational nurses, dispatchers and a senior fingerprint examiner.

Juliana Marcos, an SDSO dispatcher, shared some insight on the kind of candidates her department seeks to hire.

“The type of people that we’re looking for is really anybody over the age of 18, who has a high school diploma or a GED and has a desire to help the community,” she said.

Marcos added that the training to become a dispatcher takes quite some time, but the department is hands-on in helping its new employees.

“Being a dispatcher is a bit of a longer process,” Marcos said. “It can take up to a year or a year and a half. But, you don’t need to have any experience. We will teach you everything that you need to know so that you can feel ready for when those situations arise.”

Anyone interested in the recruiting event can head to SDSO’s headquarters at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. For more information on the open house, click here.

To keep up with available roles for SDSO, click here.