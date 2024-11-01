November general election: What not to do at the polls

As millions of Americans will cast their ballot for the November election, certain activities are prohibited within the immediate area around a person waiting to cast their vote or within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling center or drop box.

Campaigning for a candidate

Do not ask a person to vote for or against any candidate or ballot measure.

Do not display a candidate’s name, image, or logo.

Do not provide any material or audible information for or against any candidate or ballot measure near any polling place, vote center, or ballot drop box.

Do not circulate any petitions, including for initiatives, referenda, recall, or candidate nominations.

Do not distribute, display, or w ear any clothing (hats, shirts, signs, buttons, stickers) that include a candidate’s name, image, logo, and/or support or oppose any candidate or ballot measure.

Obstructing voters

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Do not block access to or loiter near any ballot drop boxes.

Do not display information or speak to a voter about the voter’s eligibility to vote.

Participating in any of the activities is considered electioneering and is punishable by fines and/or imprisonment.

Voting illegally or voter fraud is the intentional misrepresentation, trickery, deceit in connection with voter registration or voting. Voting Illegally can take several different forms, including voting for someone else, attempting to vote without being a U.S. citizen or voting more than once.

Influencing voters

Attempting to influence voters in any way, shape, or form is illegal. Bribing voters to vote for a specific candidate, or not to vote at all, and tricking voters who are unable to understand the ballot for themselves to vote contrary to their beliefs are all highly illegal.

Obstructing potential voters

Do not take photographs or record a voter entering or exiting a polling place; or obstruct ingress, egress, or parking.

Do not challenge a person’s right to vote or prevent voters from voting; delay the process of voting; or fraudulently advise any person that he or she is not eligible to vote or is not registered to vote.

Impersonating election officials

Do not appear or arrange for someone to appear in the uniform of a peace officer, guard, or security personnel in the immediate vicinity of a polling place, with some exceptions.

Do not act as an election officer when you are not one.

Do not display any unofficial ballot collection container that may deceive a voter into believing it is an official collection box.

Tampering with ballots

Do not tamper or interfere with any component of a voting system.

Do not forge, counterfeit, or tamper with the returns of an election.

Do not tamper with, destroy, or alter any polling list, official ballot, or ballot container.

Do not tamper or interfere with the copy of the results of votes cast.

Participating in any of the activities above is considered corrupting the voting process and is also punishable by fines and/or imprisonment.