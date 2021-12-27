Not So Ruff Getting COVID Shot When Kids Therapy Dog's Nearby

It’s been nearly two months since kids between the ages of 5 and 11 were approved to get the COVID.

Because the process can be a bit overwhelming, especially for little ones, a local hospital recruited “man’s best friend” -- to help put kids at ease at the vaccination site at Rady Children’s Hospital.



Islay and Bella have been working at the hospital to comfort kids who are getting their shots.

Every child who enters the room to get a vaccine has a different experience.

Some, like Sorushiie Arora, are cool, calm and collected, while others, like Emma Smith, are initially a little scared.

"… I didn’t want to see it because I didn’t want it to see it bleed," Emma told NBC 7.

Rady Children’s Hospital, however, has a secret weapon — in fact, 15 of them — that are cute, cuddly, comforting and are part of a canine therapy program. Islay and Bella's owners volunteer to escort them throughout the room, giving extra attention to kids who are fearful of needles.

“All they focus on is the dog," said volunteer Jennifer Shumaker, " so they don’t even notice the shot is happening most of the time.”

Fellow volunteer Beth Milton agreed.

“And so even distracting them for just one minute can be enough,” Milton said.

The dogs can decrease stress while providing comfort and a sense of familiarity.

“I have a dog named Casey at home, and Bella looked a lot like her, so it kind of reminded me of my home, which relaxed me," said Micah Anderson.

About 15 dogs rotate throughout the vaccine clinic, each of which has its own trading card, which is handed out to the kids so they’ll go home and remember the experience as a positive one.

Health experts said parents can help prepare their kids to get the shot by talking about it, weeks before their appointment. They're urged to be honest and explain that the shot can pinch or sting, but that the pain won’t hurt for long. Children are encouraged to take deep breaths and parents should bring a comfort item like a blanket, stuffed animal or tablet, to help distract the kids.

Hospital officials said the canines will be at Rady as long as they’re needed.