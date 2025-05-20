Not playin': Driver loses control of car, slams into North Park toy store

North Parkers were spectators to a shocking sight on Monday when a car leapt a curb and plowed into a storefront near 30th Street and University Avenue.

The white Toyota ended up perched on the sidewalk, having smashed through the front of Replay Toys around 9 a.m.

The Toyota driver allegedly ran a red light at the intersection, where the car was struck by another vehicle. The motorist then lost control, according to investigators.

“Damn, that’s a bad hit," North Park resident Noah Reed said, looking at the aftermath.

As surprised as some nearby residents were about the damage, they might have been just as shocked that no one was injured.

“It’s crazy no one got hit,” Reed said.

Residents say the sidewalk is often filled with people, especially when there are riders at the nearby stop waiting for a bus — one woman said there are often 15-20 people there

“It could’ve been busy: A lot of people wake up in morning, go for coffee, walk the dog, go to yoga," said North Park resident Nick Montesno. "It could’ve been a lot worse.”

In addition to the structural damage, the car hit a water line; afterward, engineers assessed the building's safety.

The owner of Replay Toys told NBC 7 she wasn’t inside at the time of the accident but that there was widespread damage to merchandise. Nevertheless, Replay opened up for business later in the day. She also echoed the sentiments of residents thankful that there was no one on the sidewalk at the time of the accident.

According to San Diego police, neither driver was injured, nor were drugs or alcohol a factor in the crash. Replay Toys remained open for business today.