“Not Here / Aqui No” — SDFC plans to stop discriminatory chants at home games

The first home match in San Diego FC history was a 0-0 draw against St. Louis. The result was overshadowed by a substantial portion of the record 34,506 fans ... the largest crowd in Snapdragon Stadium history ... launching into a discriminatory chant aimed at the opposing team's goaltender.

On Thursday the club announced that kind of thing will not be happening again.

"We're very clear in terms of stating, Not Here. Aqui No," says Tom Penn, CEO of SDFC.

Starting with Saturday's home match against Columbus, the team will post multiple messages around the stadium and leave fliers in every seat cup holder reminding fans that discriminatory language will not be tolerated. The majority of the chanting comes from behind the goals, so that's where an increased security presence will be present.

"100% more security in the high risk areas, doubling the number of people that are watching and listening and saying, remind me, everybody not here. It's not us," says Penn.

And if fans continue to defy the no-chant order?

"They'll be ejected and there'll be other consequences with us," says Penn. "We have the ability to exclude those folks permanently from the stadium. And, you know, we're going to enforce that rule."

The chant in question has been a controversial part of international soccer matches for several years. It's widely been used by supporters of Mexico's national team. Penn saw something similar happen when he was working with LAFC and the chant broke out at that club's first match. San Diego FC had internal conversations about the potential of it tainting their inaugural home game, as well.

"We were aware that it was a possibility, but of course, we didn't know for sure until ... things happen."

Those initial talks laid the groundwork for putting together and executing a prevention plan in less than two weeks. The bottom line message for soccer fans in America's Finest City is simple.

"We want everybody to bring their energy and their passion, but there's no place for the goal kick chant that is so controversial and so divisive," says Penn.

SDFC head coach Mikey Varas, who has shown himself to be an eloquent and thoughtful leader, echoes that sentiment.

"We always want to champion the values of respect, of love and passion, tolerance, diversity," says Varas. "We're all brothers and sisters on this planet together. When we recognize that we're all actually one big team, I think, we'll be in a better place."

Kickoff for Saturday night's match against the Crew is set for 7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.