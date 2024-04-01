Not all San Diegans wear capes: Midway District worker comes to woman's aid during flood

At Evans Tire Center in the Midway District, it was business as usual Monday, but that was not the case this weekend.

"The rain on the street started building up — it started hitting the door and then the whole street of water came in," said Joe Savala, a service advisor at the tire shop, describing the scene Saturday morning as the water was rising.

"It started as a puddle, then it was starting to flood," Savala said. "It went from dry conditions to dangerous in an instant. It happened out of nowhere.“

While the water was rising, an elderly woman who was a customer at the shop was waiting for her car.

Savala told NBC 7 on Monday that told her to "go to the back of the shop where it was dry at the time. We took a chair out there and had her sit in the chair until her car was ready.”

But what appeared to be a stable situation changed again in seconds when the water started flooding the bays and the back of the tire shop.

At that moment, Joe knew there was no time to delay.

"With the water rising, I knew we had to get her out of there," Savala said. "She asked me: 'How am I going to get to my car?' I told her, 'I’ll carry you if I have to.' So at that time, I picked her up and carried her to her car."

Another employees at Evans Tire shot cell phone video of Savala carrying the woman through the flooding to her car.

What did she say when Savala arrived safely at the car?



"She was good," Savala said. "She was dry, smiling and, she said, not even a bit wet."

Joe Savala is proof not all heroes wear capes.

"My grandmother raised me, so seeing an elderly woman in distress like that, it was just the right thing to do," Savala said. "I mean, I’d want someone to do that for my grandma."

It turns out that Savala is not just someone who helps people impacted by flooding — he’s been impacted himself. Savala told NBC 7 his house was damaged by flooding during a recent storm; fortunately, it wasn't too bad and he was able to restore what was damaged.