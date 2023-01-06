‘Not a Beginner's Day': Even Experienced Surfers Got Caught in San Diego's Big Waves

At least two surfers were rescued Friday after getting stuck in the high surf that’s been pounding the San Diego coast this week.

San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said the two surfers, who were described as experienced, got stuck while riding the waves near Windansea Beach and La Jolla Cove.

"This is not a beginner's day,” Gartland told NBC 7. “This is not for the novice, not even the avid surfer."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Waves up to 16 feet high were forecasted by the National Weather Service (NWS), resulting in the closure of Ocean Beach Pier and lifeguards ordering beachgoers to stay away from shores around the county.

"Look at what nature has to offer; pretty cool,” said Dick Hansen, who came out to see the waves from a safe distance at Windansea Beach in La Jolla. “I haven't seen on the surf report 15+ foot waves maybe as long as I live here.”

As impressive as these waves are, though, lifeguards want to remind the public how dangerous they can be.

"One of these big waves catches you, pushes you inside,” Gartland said of what could happen to those who brave the waters. “You got the rocks, the reef and all that energy so it can be really dangerous.”

A winter storm slammed California Thursday, bringing with it measurable rain, howling winds and high surf. A coastal flood advisory and high surf warning were issued by NWS and will remain in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.