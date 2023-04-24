Northbound I-805 Near Imperial Ave Shut Down Amid Police Activity

All lanes of northbound Interstate 805 in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego were shut down Monday morning after a police pursuit ended on the freeway.

San Diego police said a suspect was taken into custody on I-805 near Imperial Avenue at about 8 a.m. Little details were revealed about the pursuit, but SDPD said at one point, shots were fired. It was not clear by whom or if there were any injuries.

The incident shut down northbound I-805 just south of Imperial Avenue, Caltrans said. Traffic was being detoured off of the freeway. No SigAlert was issued but traffic was heavy in the area.

NB I-805 south of Imperial Ave, all lanes closed due to police activity. All vehicles are being detoured to the Imperial Ave off-ramp. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 24, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.