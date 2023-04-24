San Diego

Northbound I-805 Near Imperial Ave Shut Down Amid Police Activity

By Christina Bravo

All lanes of northbound I-805 were shut down near Imperial Avenue due to police activity on April 24, 2023.
NBC 7

All lanes of northbound Interstate 805 in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego were shut down Monday morning after a police pursuit ended on the freeway.

San Diego police said a suspect was taken into custody on I-805 near Imperial Avenue at about 8 a.m. Little details were revealed about the pursuit, but SDPD said at one point, shots were fired. It was not clear by whom or if there were any injuries.

The incident shut down northbound I-805 just south of Imperial Avenue, Caltrans said. Traffic was being detoured off of the freeway. No SigAlert was issued but traffic was heavy in the area.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

San Diego
