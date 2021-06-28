North Park

North Park T-Mobile Employee Robbed by Armed Gunman

Police said the thief demanded "everything from the safe" after showing an employee the butt of a handgun

By City News Service

An armed gunman fled with numerous cell phones after forcing an employee at a North Park cell phone store to open a safe, police said Monday.

The robbery happened about 6 p.m. Sunday at the T-Mobile store on El Cajon Boulevard near 30th Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The thief walked in wearing a dark mask, a black hoodie and black pants, then showed the employee the butt of a handgun and demanded "everything from the safe," Buttle said.

The employee complied, then was told to get in the bathroom and not come out, the officer said. The thief fled with an unknown number of cellphones.

Once the employee thought the suspect had left, he exited the bathroom and called police, Buttle said. The employee was uninjured.

A detailed description of the thief was not immediately available.

