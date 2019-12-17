Flooding in North Park Forces Residents to Shelter-in-Place

A North Park street was flooded Tuesday morning with several inches of gushing water.

Inches of water filled the streets of a North Park neighborhood, flooding basements and front yards and forcing residents to shelter in place Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately clear what caused the flooding near Ray and Dwight streets at about 5:30 a.m. but San Diego Public Utilities crews were shutting off water valves to try to stop the flowing water. As of 7 a.m., water was still flowing.

Nathan Schmitt woke up to find his front yard flooded and said it took more than an hour to figure out what was going on.

"I looked outside and my entire front yard was completely flooded as was the whole entire street along with the neighbors' yards," Schmitt said. "Apparently its been going on for an hour an-hour-and-a-half."

Schmitt's six-year-old son was asleep inside their home as he tried to figure out what was going on outside. When firefighters arrived, Scmitt was told he couldn't go back for his son.

“I was a little bit worried when they first told me, 'You stay here. Don’t go back and get your son.' 'What do you mean don’t go back and get your son?'" Schmitt said.

Minutes later, firefighters safely carried the boy through inches of pooling water and to his father.

A Swift-Water Rescue team was going door-to-door in the neighborhood ordering residents to shelter in place.

Footage of the scene showed several inches of murky water filling the street. Water could be seen pooling in the front and backyards of several homes and rising around car tires.

Some basements were flooded, according to SDPD. It was not immediately clear how much damage the flooding caused.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for the latest.