Family restaurant owner in North Park devastated by burglary caught on camera

While customers go to El Comal for homecooked Mexican food, surveillance video shows a suspected burglar making himself at home at the North Park restaurant before leaving with a safe filled with thousands of dollars.

“I’m going to be behind in everything. We depend on this for the business. It's the only income we have," said Luz Herrera, the owner of El Comal.

The glass door to the restaurant is still boarded up from where Herrera says the burglar used a rock to break in around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The timestamp on the video shows the suspect stayed for more than two hours before making off with the safe that included hundreds of dollars in tip money from a recent catering job.

“People like us wake early and work hard, and the people like in the streets can do whatever they want. That's why I’m so frustrated," Herrera said.

El Comal is a labor of love for the 70-year-old mother of four. She immigrated to the U.S. more than 40 years ago.

To start her restaurant, she saved up money by helping to care for Sheryl Rowling's kids. Now, Rowling is paying things forward in Herrera's time of financial need by setting up an on online fundraiser.

“I see them as an entire family that has worked hard to make this restaurant a success, and it is a beloved place for many people," Rowling explained. "To have someone come in at night and steal and put their entire livelihood at risk is just very upsetting."

It's a heaping help of kindness that's appreciated but tough to swallow for this proud entrepreneur who bootstrapped her business.

“To me, that means people love me and like to help, but it's so embarrassing,” Herrera said through tears. "The only thing I want is to bring more people. That's what I need. Customers that come to consume.”

Police have not said whether a suspect is in custody or whether they’re responsible for any other crimes in the area.