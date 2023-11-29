North Park, City Heights to launch electric shuttle service

Residents and visitors of North Park and City Heights will soon be able to get aboard an electric shuttle to travel around the area, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Saturday.

It is not clear when the service will begin.

Shuttle services are already popular in some parts of the city and county. The mayor says neighborhoods competed for grant funding to bring the shuttle to their community.

"This neighborhood competed for grant funding against neighborhoods all over the community, and it came out on top with a $1.5 million investment," Gloria said. "It will take what you already see working well in downtown San Diego and in Pacific Beach and bring it right here to North Park and City Heights."

Electric shuttles in San Diego County

Other cities in San Diego County with shuttles include Oceanside, Carlsbad and National City.

Oceanside's shuttle — gO’side — returned this summer. It holds five passengers and charges $3 per rider or $6 for groups of two or more. Riders can request the service through the "Ride Circuit" smartphone app. More information can be found here.

The Carlsbad Good Ride is a free electric transportation program designed for visitors to get from their lodging to key destinations in the city like beaches, Carlsbad Village, attractions, dining and shopping. Click here for more information.

FRANC is National City's four-year zero-emission shuttle program. Riders can request a ride through the Circuit app or hail down the shuttle and get on for free. Click here for more information on FRANC.