Catch free rides in North Park and City Heights with new shuttle program

Those in North Park and City Heights now have a new way to get around their neighborhoods.

Nonprofit organizations North Park Main Street and the City Heights Community Development Corporation recently launched Mid-City GO, a four-year pilot shuttle program offering free rides within the two communities during the workweek. The service is operated by transit technology company Via.

"Divided by two busy highways, North Park and City Heights communities need eco-friendly and accessible transportation alternatives to stay connected to vital services, jobs, businesses, and friends and family," a news release about the program said. "Mid-City GO will help bridge the last-mile gaps between public transit and destinations, making it easier to connect to existing transit."

The shuttles don't follow a specific route or schedule. Users can request rides for themselves or up to four people anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as long as the pick-up and drop-off locations are within Mid-City GO's service area (see the map below).

Here's what else to know about Mid-City GO:

Where can Mid-City GO take you?

You can request a ride to and from anywhere in the highlighted portion of the map below. Popular destinations include the North Park Recreation Center, the City Heights/Weingart Branch Library and various grocery stores like Smart & Final Extra, Vons and Murphy's Market.

Mid-City GO A map showing Mid-City GO's service area in North Park and City Heights.

How do you book a ride?

Download the Via San Diego app through Google Play or the Apple Store. Create an account by following the signup steps. A few minutes before you're ready to go, enter your pick-up and drop-off addresses. Tap "book this ride." Check the app to see where to meet your driver. It may be a short walk.

If you aren't able to download the app, you can also book a ride by calling 619-413-9986.

Need a wheelchair-accessible vehicle? Tap your profile picture at the top of the app menu and then the "Wheelchair Accessibility" toggle. Doing this will also unlock door-to-door service, according to Via's website.

When can you request a ride?

Mid-City GO operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How many vehicles are available?

According to a spokesperson, the project has three vehicles: a transit van, which can pick up passengers who use wheelchairs, an electric vehicle and a third vehicle for backup.

Up to four passengers — three if someone uses a wheelchair — can fit in each vehicle. Service animals are allowed in the shuttles.

How long are wait times?

Wait times will vary based on demand, but a spokesperson said a 10- to 15-minute wait is expected and that the app will recommend trying again later if the wait time is longer than 30 minutes.

How is Mid-City GO funded?

Mid-City GO is funded through the Clean Mobility Options Voucher Pilot Program, a statewide public program that provides vouchers for supporting "clean, shared, zero-emission transportation projects," according to CMO's website.