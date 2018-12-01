A car slammed through a North Park apartment Saturday afternoon, injuring a sleeping woman inside, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver said she put the car in reverse and then it just took off, according to people at the scene.

The car then crashed through a fence and into the bedroom of the apartment.

The incident caused evacuations to the apartment on Ohio Street.

The resident sustained a large bump on her forehead and small cuts to her face from the shattered glass, according to authorities.

The driver was not injured, according to SDPD.

A structural engineer was sent to the area to assess the damages of the impact.

No other information was available.