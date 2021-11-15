North County to Deploy New Outreach Team to Help Region's Unhoused

Unsheltered individuals in San Diego’s North County will soon receive more help in the form of a new outreach team that will formally be announced Monday.

An expanded homeless outreach team will de deployed in North County to connect unhoused locals with resources and support to help them get sheltered and improve their health. This new team will include street case managers, outreach human service specialists and social workers, the county said in a statement.

Their goal is to build trust with those who are unsheltered and to help them with available resources. The team aims to work with cities in the northern half of the region.

Last year, North County counted at least 1,500 houseless individuals in the region, though officials noted that figure was likely an undercount.

Several county leaders ranging from supervisors, mayors, councilmembers and community members will join together Monday at 9:15 a.m. to announce the new team’s deployment and reveal details on their plan.