school

North County School Goes Outdoors in Hopes of Resuming In-Person Instruction

The school plans to have students learn in groups of tens in desks outside. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be placed, as will portable restrooms

By Ramon Galindo

Desks are placed outside as students prepare for outdoor instruction at the Sanderling Waldorf School in North County.
Ramon Galindo

Dozens of San Diego County schools have applied for waivers to reopen for in-person learning and among them is one that has adopted measures to host classes in an unconventional way.

Sanderling Waldorf School is based in Vista and also has property in Encinitas, where children will be receiving instruction outdoors.

Coronavirus and Class

How the pandemic is affecting education

San Diego County Aug 20

San Diego County Elementary Schools With Waivers Prepare for In-Person Instruction

Online Classes Aug 22

As More Colleges Stay Online, Students Demand Tuition Cuts

“The desks are 6 feet apart. The students will be out in nature fusing the academics through our garden program and farming program,” said Lisa Fyfe, a Sanderling Waldorf School board member.

“We’re going to keep students in cohorts of 10. We have more bathrooms and porta-potties set up for the children. Hand washing stations, hand sanitation,” said Fyfe.

Students will have to undergo health screenings before class. There are also strict sanitation guidelines and everyone will have masks.

“One of the detriments of distance learning is there’s not that chemistry, that classroom chemistry, the one-on-one connection. So we’re lucky we’re going to be able to offer that to the kids,” said Amy Hike, a teacher at Sanderling Waldorf.

While many local parents and educators still worry about safety, Sanderling Waldorf is hoping their outdoor model will help put families at ease.

The school is still offering distance learning for families who can’t send their students to in-person class.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

More than 100 San Diego schools have applied for waivers to resume in-person learning. The county has approved 27 and will likely approve more within days.

For more information on school waivers and the schools that have applied, click here.

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez shares the latest details on the San Diego County schools that have, so far, been approved to reopen their physical campuses under a waiver.

This article tagged under:

schoolSan Diego Countyclassinstructionsanderling waldorf school
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us