North County Resource Center Offering Services for Crime Victims Opens Next Month

A new facility supporting local crime victims was unveiled Thursday in San Marcos, where officials say free support services will be available starting next month for victims and their families.

The new center dubbed One Safe Place -- The North County Family Justice Center, will offer services ranging from acute crisis care, forensic medical exams, therapy, legal services, connections to a safe shelter and housing, workforce readiness, clothing and educational opportunities, according to a statement from the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, which is leading the project.

Services will be provided through the partnership of 70 community agencies for both children and adults who have experienced crimes, including family violence, child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, hate crimes, elder abuse and more.

The facility will be staffed with victim advocates, nurses, medical professionals, counselors, attorneys, housing navigators, childcare professionals, work-readiness coaches, law enforcement and others.

One Safe Place is scheduled to officially open on July 5.

"One Safe Place is made up of caring, dedicated professionals who are all coming together to protect victims from violence and abuse and prevent harm," said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. "Opening this facility has been a passion project of mine and a priority for our office. We heard the voices of victims who struggle to regain their safety, heal from trauma, find shelter and economic stability and we responded with One Safe Place in the North County where everyone is welcome, and people can find hope, healing and justice."

According to the DA's Office, data shows North County residents are experiencing some crimes at far higher rates than the rest of the county. North County crime victims account for 46% of the county's domestic violence-related murders and 56% of its elder abuse reports.

One Safe Place is located at 1050 Vallecitos Blvd., in San Marcos. It will be open to walk-ins starting immediately upon its July 5 opening and will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Those who wish to contact One Safe Place can do so at gethope@OneSafePlaceNorth.org or at 760-290-3690. Additional information is available at www.OneSafePlaceNorth.org.